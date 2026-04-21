Peddi: Ram Charan to wrap up action drama filming in 6 days? Here's what we know

Peddi, starring Ram Charan, is slated to hit the big screens in June 2026 after being postponed from its earlier release date of April 30, 2026. The sports action drama is now set to wrap up shooting in six days, with the RRR star sharing a selfie alongside director Buchi Babu Sana.

Ram Charan’s Peddi to wrap up shoot in 6 days

Taking to his official social media handle, Ram Charan shared a couple of selfies with Buchi Babu Sana. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana from the sets of Peddi . The entire shoot will be wrapped up in six more days. Grand release this June.”

Here’s the post:

Earlier, reports indicated that the film was nearing completion, with only a dance number left to be shot. Initially, there were speculations that Mrunal Thakur might make a cameo appearance in the song, but a recent online report suggests that the makers have roped in Samyuktha instead. However, no official confirmation has been made.

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. While Ram Charan plays the lead role, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and others.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The film was initially announced for release on March 27, 2026, but was later postponed to April 30, and then once again to June 2026. However, the exact release date has not yet been finalized.

Recently, the makers unveiled a glimpse of the film on Charan’s birthday, featuring the actor in a buffed-up look, appearing as a pehelwan wielding a mace. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman .

After the release of Peddi, Ram Charan is expected to collaborate with director Sukumar for the second time. The tentatively titled RC17 will mark the duo’s reunion after the massive hit Rangasthalam.

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