Peddi: Ram Charan’s sports action drama to wrap up shoot in 2 days with only one song left to film? Report

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is set to release in theaters on April 30, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is expected to wrap up shooting in just two more days.

Is Ranm Charan’s Peddi slated to begin shooting in 2 days?

According to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, Ram Charan starrer Peddi is expected to wrap up its shoot in just two more days. Apparently, only a song shoot is pending, and the makers are also said to have completed the background score work for the film’s first half.

With the second half editing and score work still pending, the film is expected to complete its remaining work soon. As the movie is locked for an April 30 release, Charan is said to have worked on the film even on his birthday. However, these details are based on reports and remain unconfirmed by the makers.

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. While Ram Charan plays the lead role, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and others.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment.

The film features music and background score composed by AR Rahman. Recently, on the actor’s birthday, the makers unveiled a glimpse featuring Charan in a muscular avatar resembling a wrestler.

Watch the glimpse here:

While unconfirmed, the film is also expected to feature Mrunal Thakur in a cameo appearance for a song alongside Ram and Janhvi Kapoor .

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar. The film follows an honest IAS officer who sets out to eradicate corruption from the political system and clashes with powerful politicians.

Apart from Charan, the film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Meka Srikanth, and Jayaram in key roles. The film received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences and is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, the actor is expected to appear in a film tentatively titled RC17, directed by Sukumar, marking their reunion after the blockbuster Rangasthalam.

ALSO READ: VT16 is Bhari: Varun Tej Konidela kickstarts new project with sister Niharika as producer; Pawan Kalyan launches film