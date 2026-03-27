Peddi Teaser Out: Ram Charan as Peddi pehelwan shows his strength and spirit; Film to release on April 30, 2026

The highly anticipated film, Peddi stars Ram Charan as the main lead. The sports action drama is slated for release in theatres on April 30, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is currently under production. Now, the makers of the Ram Charan starrer have dropped a teaser to mark the occasion of the actor's 41st birthday. The producers Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers have posted the film's teaser in multiple regional languages.



Peddi Teaser Out



The Peddi Teaser introduces Ram Charan as Peddi Pehelwan. His character is seen in a rugged and rustic avatar as someone who takes his duties very seriously. In the teaser, Charan is seen loading piles of grains further displaying his strength as a pehelwan. He is then seen in the ring field as a wrestler with a mace also known as Hanuman Gada.



Check out the film's teaser below:

About the film

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. Alongside Ram Charan, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and others. Earlier, the makers had introduced Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyamma. The actress appears to portray a bubbly and spirited character set in a village backdrop. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, and IVY Entertainment.

The film features music composed by AR Rahman. Recently, the makers unveiled the second single titled Rai Rai Raa Raa. The solid track features energetic moves by Charan, with AR Rahman singing both Telugu and Tamil versions.

Ram Charan’s work front and family

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in Game Changer, directed by Shankar. Next, he is expected to appear in a film tentatively titled RC17 , directed by Sukumar, marking their reunion after the blockbuster Rangasthalam. The actor has been married to Upasana Konidela for over a decade. The couple were blessed with twins on January 31, 2026. They are already parents to daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan endures minor eye injury during Peddi’s action scene, actor’s team confirms his return to work