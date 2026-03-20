Peddi teaser to release on March 27, 2026? Ram Charan’s ‘Kusthi’ likely to be unveiled on 41st birthday

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on April 30, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers are expected to unveil the film’s teaser, reportedly titled “Kusthi,” on his 41st birthday.

Ram Charan’s Peddi teaser to release on March 27, 2026?

According to a report by Aakashavaani, the makers of Peddi are planning to release the film’s teaser on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday. The teaser, reportedly titled “Kusthi,” is expected to offer a deeper glimpse into the film’s world.

However, this remains unconfirmed, as the makers have not made any official announcement yet.

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. While Ram Charan plays the lead role, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and others.

Earlier, the makers introduced Janhvi Kapoor’s character as Achiyamma. The actress appears to portray a bubbly and spirited character in a village setting.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment.

The film features music composed by AR Rahman . Recently, the makers unveiled the second single titled Rai Rai Raa Raa. The peppy dance number features energetic moves by Ram Charan, with ARR lending his voice in both Telugu and Tamil.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in the lead role in Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the film follows the story of an honest IAS officer who sets out to eradicate corruption from the political system and locks horns with powerful politicians.

Apart from Charan, the film also starred Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Meka Srikanth, Jayaram, and others in key roles. The film received underwhelming responses from critics and audiences and is available for streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, the actor is expected to appear in the lead role in a film tentatively titled RC17, directed by Sukumar, marking their reunion after the blockbuster Rangasthalam.

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