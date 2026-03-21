Peddi Update: Mrunal Thakur to star in cameo dance number alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor; REPORT

Ram Charan-starrer Peddi is slated to release in theatres on April 30, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is rumored to feature Mrunal Thakur in a cameo appearance for a dance number.

Peddi Update: Is Mrunal Thakur playing a cameo in Ram Charan starrer?

According to a report by Gulte, Mrunal Thakur is expected to play a cameo in Peddi. The film is said to feature the Sita Ramam actress in a dance number alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, this remains unconfirmed, as the makers have not made any official announcement.

Reportedly, Peddi’s action teaser is set to be unveiled soon. As per speculation, the teaser may be released on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. While Ram Charan plays the lead role, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and others.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment.

The film features music composed by AR Rahman. Recently, the makers unveiled the second single titled Rai Rai Raa Raa. The energetic dance number showcases Ram Charan’s moves, with ARR lending his voice in both Telugu and Tamil.

Ram Charan and Mrunal Thakur’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar. The film follows an honest IAS officer who sets out to eradicate corruption from the political system and clashes with powerful politicians.

Apart from Charan, the film also starred Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Meka Srikanth, and Jayaram in key roles. The film received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences and is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, Ram Charan is expected to appear in a film tentatively titled RC17, directed by Sukumar, marking their reunion after the blockbuster Rangasthalam.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur is next set to appear alongside Adivi Sesh in Dacoit: A Love Story. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the romantic action film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2026.

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