Peddi: ‘Your eyes will be filled with tears’ says production designer Avinash Kolla about Ram Charan’s sports actioner

Peddi, starring Ram Charan, is slated to release in theatres on June 4, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is said to be an emotionally rooted film, according to production designer Avinash Kolla.

Avinash Kolla about Ram Charan’s Peddi

In a tweet shared by Vamsi Shekar, Avinash Kolla praised Ram Charan ’s performance in the film. The designer said, ‘Peddi is a one-of-its-kind film. When you walk out of the theatre, your eyes will definitely be filled with tears. You will be so deeply connected to Peddi’s journey that you’ll travel along with it emotionally. That feeling is guaranteed. Sukumar garu recently said that Charan’s performance in this film will be even better than Rangasthalam. The reason is the strong and powerful story.”

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. Alongside Charan in the lead role, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani, among others.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinema and IVY Entertainment. The film was initially announced for release on March 27, 2026, before being postponed to April 30. It is now officially scheduled to release on June 4, 2026.

Recently, the team announced that the film has entered its final stages of production. With a song sequence currently being shot as part of the last schedule, Shruti Haasan is expected to make a cameo appearance. Earlier, there were speculations that Mrunal Thakur would feature in the dance number, but it now appears that the makers have opted for the Coolie actress instead.

The team also recently shared an update featuring director Buchi Babu Sana, confirming that the film’s final edit has been locked. Additionally, Peddi is set to have premiere shows on June 3, 2026.

Ram Charan’s next film

After Peddi, Ram Charan is expected to collaborate with director Sukumar for the tentatively titled RC17 . While an official announcement is yet to be made, rumors suggest that the project may be launched sometime in May or June 2026.

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