'Peekaboo': Rashmika Mandanna shares a flawless selfie from the sets of Rainbow

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest stars lovingly referred to as the “National Crush” She has been busy across the languages and has been the main face of some of the best films from recent times. She has shared the screen with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay, Mahesh Babu, and Vijay Deverakonda among others. She recently put a story on Instagram informing that she has officially joined the sets of her next “Rainbow”. The story is going viral and fans are excited to see their favourite actress jumping from film to film across industries and launching her first female-led movie to date.

Rashmika Mandanna has joined the sets of Rainbow



It was a few days ago that the team of Rainbow had put out pictures from the Pooja ceremony. The film is touted to be the first major female-centric film starring Rashmika in the lead. The actress will be seen in a much more commanding, diverse role in the film directed by debutant Shantharuban. The Telugu language film will also have “Shaakuntalam” fame Dev Mohan. The rest of the cast has not been announced yet but the film will be boasting an ensemble cast as per reports. Dream Warrior Pictures will be bankrolling the film. Rashmika’s Instagram story, where she noted that she has started shooting the film.

Upcoming films



She will be seen next in Animal directed by Sandeep Venga Reddy and will see her sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film is expected to be a big-budget action entertainer. She is also currently shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she will reprise her famous role from the first installment. The film will see her along with stars like Fahad Faasil and Sai Pallavi. She will also be seen in the Untitled Venky Kudumula film. Team Rainbow will be coming out with more updates in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her birthday with rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda? Actress REACTS