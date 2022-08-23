Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker announces his next crime comedy Keeda Cola

The Young and talented director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, who is known for blockbuster movies like Pellichoopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi, has announced his next film after a long time. The director, who is known for youth-full entertainer movies, announced his next film, which is a new crime comedy movie titled 'Keedaa Cola' to the audience this time.

Tharun Bhascker, who took to social media to announce 'Keedaa Cola', wrote, "After successfully following my heart and acting in films that boiled down to small cameos, trying my stint at hosting my own show that got the lowest trps and after redrafting my scripts a zillion times, I'm ready to hit you all with a crime comedy. #keedaacola - TBD."

The makers also released the title poster from 'Keedaa Cola', wherein one can see blood splattered all over, while there is a cockroach beneath the cola's tin cap, hinting at the kind of a dark story it is.

This film, which is going to be released as production number 1 under the VG Sainma banner, had a grand launch today. Producer Suresh Babu, heroes Siddharth, Teja Sajja, Nandu and many young directors attended the grand launching event and conveyed their best wishes to the film unit. The shooting of the film will start soon.

Produced by Sripad Nandiraj, Saikrishna Gadwal, Upendra Varma, Vivek Sudhanshu and Kaushik Nanduri, the film is slated for a pan-India theatrical release in 2023. The details of the actors and technicians of this film will be announced soon.