by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Nov 08, 2021
   
Pelli SandaD success party: Nani, SS Rajamouli, S S Karthikeya and other biggies grace the event
Pelli SandaD starring Roshann Meka, Sree Leela, Prakash Raj and others released on October 15. Pelli SandaD directed by debutante Gowri Ronanki opened to mixed reviews but the film managed to earn pretty decent at the box office. After the successful run of 2 weeks, the makers of the film hosted success celebrations today in Hyderabad. 

Besides the lead actors Roshann Meka, Sree Leela, Nani, SS Rajamouli, S S Karthikeya, director Nandini Reddy, newbie Akash Puri, Gopichand, producers Dil Raju, Allu Aravind, director Bobby and many others graced the success party of the film today, November 8. 

Check out the photos below: 

Pelli SandaD is a sequel to a 1996 film of the same name. The film has music composed by M. M. Keeravani and lyrics penned by Chandrabose.

Pinkvilla's review for the film:  Besides the lead pair, whose performances are surprisingly good (Sree Leela is cute and also dances really well, while Roshan is promising), MM Keeravani is one talent who delivers goods. Had the song 'Bujjulu Bujjulu' featured a medium-range hero, it would have been one of the biggest chartbusters of the decade. 'Madhura Nagarilo' and 'Premante Enti', too, are charming. 

Credits: Kamlesh Nand


