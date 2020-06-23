  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Penguin director Eashvar Karthic reveals the dog in the movie belongs to him

"Penguin" director Eashvar Karthic has revealed that the dog owned by Keerthy Suresh's character Rhythm in the film actually belongs to him.
4344 reads Mumbai
Penguin director Eashvar Karthic reveals the dog in the movie belongs to himPenguin director Eashvar Karthic reveals the dog in the movie belongs to him
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kartic's dog Maddy goes by the name of Cyrus in the film, and plays a key role in the mysetry. Kartic says he cast him because he "understands each and every movement of his".

"Actually his (Cyrus') real name is Maddy and he is my own dog! He knows my body language very well and I understand each and every movement of his," Karthic said.

"While I was looking for trained dogs for the part for a while, I wasn't able to find any that I thought worked. So just before we went on floors for production I just picked Maddy to play Cyrus and he was just brilliant. He never needed too many instructions, and was such a natural. He really is a one-take artist," he added.

The crime thriller stars National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved child. The bilingual movie premiered globally on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna praises Keerthy Suresh after watching Penguin; Says all mothers will relate to the film

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement