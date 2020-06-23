Penguin director Eashvar Karthic reveals the dog in the movie belongs to him

"Penguin" director Eashvar Karthic has revealed that the dog owned by Keerthy Suresh's character Rhythm in the film actually belongs to him.

Kartic's dog Maddy goes by the name of Cyrus in the film, and plays a key role in the mysetry. Kartic says he cast him because he "understands each and every movement of his".

"Actually his (Cyrus') real name is Maddy and he is my own dog! He knows my body language very well and I understand each and every movement of his," Karthic said.

"While I was looking for trained dogs for the part for a while, I wasn't able to find any that I thought worked. So just before we went on floors for production I just picked Maddy to play Cyrus and he was just brilliant. He never needed too many instructions, and was such a natural. He really is a one-take artist," he added.

The crime thriller stars National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved child. The bilingual movie premiered globally on Amazon Prime Video.

