Penguin: Keerthy Suresh's mystery thriller leaked online by Tamilrockers within hours of its OTT release

Keerthy Suresh's Penguin is the latest movie to fall under the radar of Tamilrockers. It has been leaked online within just a few hours of its release on an OTT platform.

It seems like no single film has been able to save itself from the clutches of the notorious torrent website Tamilrockers. The latest movie to fall under the radar of this site is none other than the Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin itself. Yes, that’s right. This has definitely come as a shock for everyone as the mystery thriller was released on an OTT platform just a few hours before being leaked online to the dismay of its star cast and makers.

To add to this, the leaked version of the movie has been rolled out in high definition (HD), claims multiple media reports. This has made the makers of the mystery thriller quite upset as it has been receiving a positive response from the audience upon its OTT release. If reports are to be believed, the production house will be lodging a complaint against Tamilrockers for the same. However, no one has officially confirmed this report yet.

Apart from Penguin, many other movies have been leaked online on the piracy website including Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal and the Bollywood movie Gulabo Sitabo featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles. Talking about Penguin, the mystery thriller has been co-produced Karthik Subbaraj and also features Lingaa, Madhampatty Rangaraj, and others in significant roles. The Tamil drama has also been dubbed in Malayalam and Telugu languages. It was earlier supposed to be released in the theatres but later on, the makers made the decision about its OTT release post the COVID-19 crisis.

Credits :India Today

