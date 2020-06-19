  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Penguin Review: Keerthy Suresh hits the right chord again; Film opens on a positive note

The first reviews of Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin are out on social media and the film has managed to win the hearts.
8326 reads Mumbai
Penguin Review: Keerthy Suresh hits the right chord again; Film opens on a positive notePenguin Review: Keerthy Suresh hits the right chord again; Film opens on a positive note
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh is back with another different yet powerful role in the film, Penguin. Penguin, the spine-chilling crime thriller has finally released today, June 19 on OTT platform. The trailer of the film had already set high expectations and moviegoers were eagerly waiting to know what's more in the store. The story of the film revolves around a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved ones. 

The first reviews of the film are out on social media and the film has managed to win the hearts. The second half of the film has managed to strike the right chord with the audience. One of the reviews read: #Penguin is @KeerthyOfficial's one-woman show as the bold & adventurous pregnant woman who'll go to any lengths to save her first son. Her dog is the other hero in the story." 

Directed by Eashvar Karthic,  the music by Santhosh Narayanan is the highlight of the film. Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj (Jigarthanda) and marks the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic. The film has released in Tamil, Telugu and with dubbed in Malayalam. Due to COVID-19 outbreak and with cinema halls shut, Penguin released directly on Amazon Prime Video. Penguin has been shot in just 35 days in challenging and extremely cold climate location like Kodaikanal. 

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh reveals how she was in the awe of Rajinikanth while filming Annaatthe 

Check out what Twitterati have to say about National Film Award winner Keerthy Suresh's Penguin: 

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement