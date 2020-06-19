Penguin Review: Keerthy Suresh hits the right chord again; Film opens on a positive note

The first reviews of Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin are out on social media and the film has managed to win the hearts.

After Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh is back with another different yet powerful role in the film, Penguin. Penguin, the spine-chilling crime thriller has finally released today, June 19 on OTT platform. The trailer of the film had already set high expectations and moviegoers were eagerly waiting to know what's more in the store. The story of the film revolves around a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved ones.

The first reviews of the film are out on social media and the film has managed to win the hearts. The second half of the film has managed to strike the right chord with the audience. One of the reviews read: #Penguin is @KeerthyOfficial's one-woman show as the bold & adventurous pregnant woman who'll go to any lengths to save her first son. Her dog is the other hero in the story."

Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the music by Santhosh Narayanan is the highlight of the film. Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj (Jigarthanda) and marks the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic. The film has released in Tamil, Telugu and with dubbed in Malayalam. Due to COVID-19 outbreak and with cinema halls shut, Penguin released directly on Amazon Prime Video. Penguin has been shot in just 35 days in challenging and extremely cold climate location like Kodaikanal.

Check out what Twitterati have to say about National Film Award winner Keerthy Suresh's Penguin:

#Penguin is @KeerthyOfficial's one-woman show as the bold & adventurous pregnant woman who'll go to any lengths to save her first son. Her dog is the other hero in the story@KeerthyOfficial @EashvarKarthic @karthiksubbaraj

Excellent taking by director

Congratulations team pic.twitter.com/Wt4QiZmxOe — Vikram sumanth Naidu (@kavetisumanth) June 19, 2020

#PENGUIN- Disappointed .Okyish #1st half.average #2ndhalf.Big positive #Sana Intense Bgm & Cinematography .Otherwise poor execution, Outdated twists & Weak climax!.Keerthy performance Good but unmaiya sollanumna intha characterku keerthy set aagala Overall Avrg Thriller! — Smart Mani (@SMARTMANI07) June 19, 2020

#Penguin Such a beautiful film

About Motherhood @EashvarKarthic the captain of the Ship deserves big applause Thank you for the Wonderful film brother My ratings 3.75/5 #PenguinOnPrime — Keerthy Sathish (@Sathish_Keerthy) June 19, 2020

#PENGUIN - 4.5/5 - Awesome movie @KeerthyOfficial shines as a Super-Mother Cyrus was the 2nd best performer Promising start from debutant director. @karthiksubbaraj - Hats off#SaNa did justice from background score, as usual. — S.R.Mohan (@srmohancjb) June 19, 2020

