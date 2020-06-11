Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh's spine chilling act as a distraught mother leaves moviegoers stunned

Penguin Movie Trailer: After Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh is set to present another powerful act in Penguin. The National award-winning actress' strong act in the trailer has left her fans speechless.

The trailer of the eagerly awaited Tamil film, Penguin starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role is out and it has taken social media by storm. The trailer of the upcoming spine-chilling crime thriller is sure to leave you stunned. The story of the film revolves around a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her son. Presented by Karthik Subbaraj, the film marks the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic. After Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh is set to present another powerful act in Penguin. The National award-winning actress' strong act in the trailer has left her fans speechless.

Twitter is filled with good reviews and Keerthy Suresh's role in the film has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Sharing about her experience and role in the film, Keerthy Suresh said, "Penguin has definitely been one of the most exciting and interesting projects I’ve worked on. As a mother, Rhythm is both gentle and caring, but also fiercely determined. She’s complex, but authentic, and I think that will really strike a chord with audiences. I had a wonderful time working with the incredibly talented Eashvar Karthic to bring the story to life. It will be great to see a film in Tamil, Telugu that will be appreciated by audiences around the world."

Check out what Twitterati have to say about Keerthy Suresh's Penguin trailer:

Saw #PenguinTrailer now only..

One thing is confirmed for sure

All are going to freeze by @KeerthyOfficial paapaa acting.

After longggg gap I am seeing this man. pic.twitter.com/M9giBRiVTp — MadhuYogi (@m_mainly_for_SG) June 11, 2020

Double role maximum bro it's a intresting thrilling film , if it is dual role no doubt it's a terrific performance from her, if not Also it's terrific @KeerthyOfficial selection of scripts #PenguinTrailer #PenguinOnPrime https://t.co/KRVoOSJMUU — Abhishek (@ABhi100099) June 11, 2020

#PenguinTrailer is dope and subtle with a lot of surprises inside ..@KeerthyOfficial is rocking the screen.which gets me excited to watch it #FDFS #Penguin @karthiksubbaraj — sunil srinivaas (@sunilpunk97) June 11, 2020

#PenguinTrailer Excellent trailer @KeerthyOfficial Mad mad mad trailer, can't wait to watch all the best to the whole team.....@karthiksubbaraj — SVR (@Varun13459537) June 11, 2020

You're inspiring us with ur challenging roles in every movie Hats off for this new role #PenguinTrailer looks thrilling

I'm never gonna miss this

But IMO, it deserves a theatrical release https://t.co/BY4ZpgYsyX — Thamarai (@Darling_priya23) June 11, 2020

#PenguinTrailer

Caution : A proper spine chilling thriller ahead. Exotic visuals & Errie score always makes Best pair. @Music_Santhosh score is lit . Kudos @kaarthekeyens bro and Stone bench team. Happy for you @EashvarKarthic . https://t.co/yn2MfqoU0C — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) June 11, 2020

That dog in #PenguinTrailer Spotted With Keerthy who is a Mother of Ajay who didn't have any mark on her nose with The pregnant lady who

had a mark on her Nose And With the Physcho Killer Something interesting #Penguin @KeerthyOfficial @EashvarKarthic pic.twitter.com/Zi9jqJb2bX — Keerthy Sathish (@Sathish_Keerthy) June 11, 2020

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh looks stunning as she flaunts her shade of red in a crop top and draped skirt; View Pics

Penguin will globally premiere in Tamil, Telugu and with dubs in Malayalam on 19th June, directly on Amazon Prime Video. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the makers of the film decided to release it directly on a digital streaming platform.

Watch the Penguin Movie Trailer below:

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×