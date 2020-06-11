  1. Home
Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh's spine chilling act as a distraught mother leaves moviegoers stunned

Penguin Movie Trailer: After Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh is set to present another powerful act in Penguin. The National award-winning actress' strong act in the trailer has left her fans speechless.
9629 reads Mumbai Updated: June 11, 2020 04:13 pm
The trailer of the eagerly awaited Tamil film, Penguin starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role is out and it has taken social media by storm. The trailer of the upcoming spine-chilling crime thriller is sure to leave you stunned. The story of the film revolves around a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her son. Presented by Karthik Subbaraj, the film marks the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic. After Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh is set to present another powerful act in Penguin. The National award-winning actress' strong act in the trailer has left her fans speechless. 

Twitter is filled with good reviews and Keerthy Suresh's role in the film has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Sharing about her experience and role in the film, Keerthy Suresh said, "Penguin has definitely been one of the most exciting and interesting projects I’ve worked on. As a mother, Rhythm is both gentle and caring, but also fiercely determined. She’s complex, but authentic, and I think that will really strike a chord with audiences. I had a wonderful time working with the incredibly talented Eashvar Karthic to bring the story to life. It will be great to see a film in Tamil, Telugu that will be appreciated by audiences around the world." 

Check out what Twitterati have to say about Keerthy Suresh's Penguin trailer: 

Penguin will globally premiere in Tamil, Telugu and with dubs in Malayalam on 19th June, directly on Amazon Prime Video. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the makers of the film decided to release it directly on a digital streaming platform. 

Watch the Penguin Movie Trailer below:

Credits :Twitter

