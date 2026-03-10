Pennum Porattum OTT Release: When and where to watch Rajesh Madhavan’s comedy fantasy drama online

Pennum Porattum, marking actor Rajesh Madhavan’s directorial debut, was released in theatres on February 13, 2026. Now, a month after theatrical release, the film is all set to enter the digital space with its upcoming OTT release. Here are the details.

Pennum Porattum OTT Release

Pennum Porattum (Girl and the Fools Parade) is slated to release on the OTT platform Netflix and will begin streaming from March 13, 2026. The official update was shared on the platform’s social media handle.

Sharing the post, the team wrote, “Eeh gramathilu oru cheriya rumour kittiya mathi, naattukaar motham hunting mode aavan. (In this village, just a small rumour is enough for the whole place to go into hunting mode.) Watch Pennum Porattum on Netflix, out March 13, in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Pennum Porattum

Pennum Porattum is a social satire fantasy drama that deals with themes of absurdity. The film is set in a fictional village called Pattada, a place defined by its association with death. The narrative centers on Gopalan Master, Charulatha, and Suttu, each of whom faces the village’s harsh judgment and violence.

Through their struggles, the story highlights the plight of marginalized individuals. Suttu finds solace in freedom and chooses to leave. However, Charulatha remains, with her future precarious as she is trapped within Pattada’s cycle of violence and injustice.

Cast and crew of Pennum Porattum

Pennum Porattum stars Raina Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Subhash Chandran, Shanooj Alanallur, Satheesh Pulikka, Dinesh Pe Po, Varsha Valsan, Manoj Kumar N, Akshaya Vijayakumar, and many others in key roles. Directed by Rajesh Madhavan himself, the film marks his directorial debut.

The screenplay is penned by PT Ravi Sankar, with voice-over narration by Tovino Thomas. Moreover, Dawn Vincent has composed the musical tracks and background score.

The film is bankrolled by Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, Binu George Alexander, and Sherin Rachel Santhosh. The cinematography is handled by Sabin Uralikandy, while Chaman Chakko serves as the editor.

