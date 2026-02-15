Pennum Porattum Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Rajesh Madhavan’s absurdist satire

Pennum Porattum, marking actor Rajesh Madhavan’s directorial debut, was released in theaters on February 13, 2026, following its screening at the Indian Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Pennum Porattum Twitter Review

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user said that Pennum Porattum was a village entertainer bursting with its own quirky, sarcastic comedy style. The user added that the natural performances by the debutants and the overall making provided a refreshing experience and praised Rajesh Madhavan for his directorial debut. The user concluded that it was overall a proper fun riot.

Another netizen commented that Pennum Porattum was a winner and described it as another massive entertainer from Mollywood. The person appreciated the storytelling and beautiful visuals, found the second half better than the first, and rated the film 4 out of 5.

Moreover, a third user wrote that Pennum Porattum delivered a calm and enjoyable experience with its grounded storytelling. The user mentioned that the rural backdrop was presented beautifully and that the characters brought many light and fun moments. The person added that the new actors handled their roles well and made the film feel more lively, concluding that it was a good and enjoyable film overall.

More about Pennum Porattum

Pennum Porattum is a social satire drama set in a fictional village called Pattada, a place defined by its association with death. The narrative centers on Gopalan Master, Charulatha, and Suttu, each of whom faces the village’s harsh judgment and violence.

Through their struggles, the story highlights the plight of the marginalized. Suttu finds solace in freedom and chooses to leave. However, Charulatha remains, her future precarious as she is trapped within Pattada’s cycle of violence and injustice.

Pennum Porattum stars Raina Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Subhash Chandran, Shanooj Alanallur, Satheesh Pulikka, Dinesh Pe Po, Varsha Valsan, Manoj Kumar N, Akshaya Vijayakumar, and many others in key roles. Directed by Madhavan himself, the film marks his directorial debut.

The screenplay is penned by PT Ravi Sankar, with voice-over narration by Tovino Thomas. Moreover, Dawn Vincent has composed the musical tracks and background score.

