'People should learn some manners': Netizens react as Ajith Kumar gets mobbed at Chennai airport

Ajith Kumar is one of the very rare stars who prefers to stay away from the limelight completely when he is not working. The Tamil superstar, who was busy with his Europe bike tour for the past few months, is now finally back in Chennai. However, this time, Ajith's return to his hometown was not a pleasant one. The Thunivu actor, who landed at the Chennai airport on August 23, Wednesday, was mobbed by a group of crazy fans.

Ajith Kumar gets mobbed at the airport

The stylish actor, who wrapped up his Europe bike tour recently, returned to Chennai on Wednesday night and was spotted at the airport. Ajith Kumar, as always, avoided security and made an exit from the airport on his own. However, things took a wild turn after a group of crazy fans, who spotted the Valimai star at the airport, mobbed him.

In the video which is now going viral on social media, a visibly uncomfortable Ajith is seen rushing towards his car while the fans, who had zero concern about the actor's privacy, followed him with their mobile phones. Even though it was getting difficult for the star to walk amid the mob with his luggage, the fans looked least bothered, and were pestering him for selfies.

Watch Ajith Kumar's airport video, below:

Netizens react to Ajith's airport video

The Ajith Kumar fans and netizens are now expressing their deep displeasure over the crazy fans' behavior after the actor's latest airport video went viral on social media. "People should learn some manners," commented a user on the video. "Let him live peacefully," wrote another netizen. "Please respect his privacy and personal space, fans," commented another user.

Ajith's work front

The popular star was last seen in H Vinoth's Thunivu, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in his acting career. Ajith Kumar was originally supposed to team up with Vignesh Shivan for his 62nd project, which was tentatively titled AK 62. But later, Magizh Thirumeni replaced Shivan as the director and the project has been officially titled Vidaa Muyarchi. However, the latest updates suggest that the action thriller might undergo major changes, as Lyca Productions reportedly decided to back out from the project, owing to his long delay and multiple changes.

