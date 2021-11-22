Pet Therapy: Keerthy Suresh dancing to Tum Tum with her boy Nyke is the coolest thing you'll see today

Keerthy Suresh recently shared a video of herself dancing to the latest wedding song, Tum Tum. One can see in the video, Keerthy's fur baby is comfortably sitting on her lap while she grooves to the song from Vishal and Arya starrer Enemy. Well, it is Monday again and Keerthy's latest video with her pet is all we need to relieve stress.

Sharing the video, Keerthy wrote, "Keeping up with the trend with my boy."

Sharing the same video on Twitter, music composer Thaman wrote, "Woowwwwwwwwieee !! This is super super cute thanks so much #keerthss our #Mahanati then But Now it’s #kalavathi from #SarkaruVaariPaata."

Thaman is also working on Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's much-awaited film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is set to create some magic yet again and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them. Thaman recently announced completing music composition for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Meanwhile, the Mahanati actress has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming Malayalam film Vaashi, co-starring Tovino Thomas. “Here's a glimpse of my upcoming Malayalam project's pooja - Vaashi, a Revathy Kalamandirr Production. #Vaashi,” Keerthy Suresh said as she shared a glimpse from the launch ceremony.

Written and directed by Vishnu G Raghav, the film marks Keerthy and Tovino's first collaboration.

Here's a glimpse of my upcoming Malyalam project's pooja - Vaashi, a Revathy Kalamandirr Production. #Vaashi pic.twitter.com/kQschf9MI8 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) November 17, 2021

Besides, the stunner is gearing up for the release of her next, Good Luck Sakhi. Written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film is set to hit screens on December 10.

Keerthy Suresh is loaded with big-budget projects, one among many is also Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

