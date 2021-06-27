  1. Home
Pet Therapy: Keerthy Suresh spends a cosy Sunday with her pet Nyke; Shares a no filter photo

One can see in the photo, Keerthy Suresh is smiling as she spends quality time with her best companion at home.
8863 reads Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh photo with pet Nyke
Keerthy Suresh and her furry friend Nyke's latest photo will surely make your day. The National-award winning actress took to social media and shared a photo of her spending a cosy Sunday evening on the couch with her pet Nyke. One can see in the photo, Keerthy Suresh is smiling as she spends quality time with her best companion at home. We are all hearts for this adorable photo of the actress with her pet. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the Mahanati actress wrote, "Picture perfect Sunday!" 

On International Picnic Day, Keerthy, who is an avid dog lover shared a few throwback photos of herself spending time with Nyke by the beach. She captioned it as, "The perfect weather, the perfect companion & and a picnic by the beach! What else do I need? #InternationalPicnicDay #NykeDiaries #KAndNyke." Keerthy's Instagram photos are all about her pet, movies and all things travel. 

Check out her latest photo below:


Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna's die-hard fan travels 900 km to her home in Karnataka; Actress says she 'feels bad' 

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in the kitty including Annaatthe alongside Rajinikanth. The Rang De beauty will be seen sharing the screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. 

Keerthy will also be seen opposite Tovino Thomas in the Malayalam film Vaashi. The stunner will appear alongside director Selvaraghavan in Saani Kaayidham, which marks his acting debut. 

Credits :Instagram

close