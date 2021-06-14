Pet Therapy: Rashmika Mandanna and Aura have a fun time with new friends & they are bundles of joy

One can see in the photos, Rashmika Mandanna and Charmee Kaur's pets are grabbing undivided attention and endless love from them and we are all hearts.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is back in Mumbai for the shooting of her second Bollywood project, Goodbye. The actress will commence the new schedule of Goodbye tomorrow, co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Well, the stunner is in Mumbai and is meeting her close friends from the industry. The Dear Comrade actress visited Liger co-producer and former actress Charmee Kaur's house with her pet Aura.

Charmee Kaur shared a few adorable photos of her pet bonding with Rashmika Mandanna's Aura and they are bundles of joy. They are grabbing undivided attention and endless love from them and we are all hearts. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Charmee wrote, "When AURA meets ITEM Congratulations to new mom @rashmika_mandanna , your baby is the most adorable angel N yes , welcome to aamchi mumbai."

To this, Rashmika Mandanna commented, "Thaaaaaaankyou @charmmekaur you’ll be seeing us a lot more now."

Rashmika Mandanna is back to living suitcase life as she begins shooting for her upcoming Hindi projects. She will make her Hindi debut alongside in Mission Majnu. Even before the release of her debut film, the stunner bagged another big project alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The Geetha Govindam fame actress will soon become a Pan-India star with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar.

Credits :Instagram

