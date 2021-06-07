Pet Therapy: Rashmika Mandanna's new fur baby Aura is a show stealer in this adorable photo

Rashmika Mandanna has been feeding our timeline with adorable photos of her and pet Aura. Recently, she shared a photo of herself taking Aura on a walk and her little bundle of joy is a show-stealer.

Rashmika Mandanna is now a pet parent and she is showering her new fur baby with all love. Though she has a lot of pets back at home, she recently bought a new one for her Hyderabad house. The stunner has been feeding our timeline with adorable photos of her and pet Aura. Recently, she shared a photo of herself taking Aura on a walk and clearly, her little bundle of joy is a show-stealer. The photo has been clicked by stylist and Rashmika's close friend, Shravya.

Introducing her new pet Aura to the world, Rashmika Mandanna wrote on Instagram, "Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there.. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time..Introducing you to my lil one - Aura!"

Rashmika Mandanna further revealed that it took her just 3 seconds to fall in love with Aura. 'They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds.. But she melted my heart in 0.3 millisecond I think.. anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you!," the Dear Comrade actress added in her caption.

Take a look at her latest photos with Aura that are perfect to kill your Monday blues:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will soon turn a Pan-India star with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar and it will release in 2 parts.

On the other hand, she is grabbing all the attention of the audience in the North even before her Bollywood debut. The actress has 2 Hindi projects- Mission Majnu co-starring and Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

