Pet Therapy: Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda to Keerthy Suresh; Celebs & their videos with furry babies

The pure bond that forms between humans and their pets cannot be expressed in words. Have you ever shared your heart and home with a pup or kitten? Trust me, it will only bring unconditional love and joy to your life. It is said cats and dogs can reduce stress, anxiety and ease loneliness as they spread their happiness and cheer. Mental health and keeping yourself sane amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is the talking point on social media. However, it is very important to keep yourself away from reading everything about it. The simple way to lift your spirits in a grim situation is to spend time with dogs and cats.

Maybe, you don't have one right away, but we've got your back. We have picked some best videos that will bring a smile to your face. From Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda to Keerthy Suresh, let's take a look at a few videos and adorable moments of the South celebrities trying to make sure their pets are happy. So scroll down through our roundup of the most beloved celebrities pets and their 'pawsome' moments to beat the pandemic blues.

1. Vijay Deverakonda and his Storm: Meet Storm Deverakonda, this super cute and lil' furball has stolen not only Vijay Deverakonda's heart but everyone's on social media. The Arjun Reddy star likes spending most of his time at home with Storm. One of the cutest videos that will instantly leave you in awe is when Storm rushed towards VD as he returned home from vacation. Storm started jumping and running all over the home waiting to see Vijay.



2. Samantha Akkineni and her pet Hash: Be it during her workout session or giving her company on the sets of her film, Hash Akkineni has always managed to grab the attention over his cute videos and photos. Here's a look at one of the most heartwarming and beautiful photos of Sam and Hash bonding at home. Sharing this photo, the Majili actress captioned, "Those who teach most about humanity aren’t always humans."



3. Keerthy Suresh and her pet Nyke: Keerthy Suresh's furry baby is not a regular dog but also a rugby player. Nyke has an Instagram page and all the photos and videos are legit stress buster. Keerthy Suresh had shared this one adorable video of Nyke enjoying his playtime. The video caption read, My Tokyo drift auditions be like..."Hope you enjoyed the movie nonetheless."



4. Shruti Haasan and her pet Clara: Shruti Haasan is a proud crazy cat mommy. Clara has been like her absolute best friend in lockdown since Shruti stays alone at her home in Mumbai. From being a part of her live sessions to being a cooking partner in the kitchen, Clara has won hearts millions of time with her cuteness. Watch this video and it will instantly bring a smile to your face.



Hope these pet videos managed to help to relieve stress a bit at least. Don't you think they make for great companions in times of difficulty?

Meanwhile, share your beautiful, priceless pet story with us in the comment section below.

