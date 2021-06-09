Pet Therapy: Tamannaah Bhatia’s adorable video with her furry friend will help you beat the lockdown blues

While Rashmika Mandanna is on a spree of sharing photos with her doggo, Tamannaah Bhatia has now shared an adorable video with her pet dog.

The impeccable comfort the pets can give us during our tough days cannot be expressed in words. If you have not yet tried snuggling with a pup or gave a kitten a belly rub, you have to try doing it to know the kind of magic it creates in your heart. Studies even prove that cats and dogs can be good for people’s mental health as they can reduce stress, anxiety and ease loneliness by spreading their happiness and cheer.

While we are all having a tough time coping up with our mental health and keeping ourself sane amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, cuddling with these furry friends will be an instant mood lifter. Well, to prove our point, South celebrities shared photos and videos with their furry friends from time to time and just watching them has lifted our spirits up. While Rashmika Mandanna is on a spree of sharing photos with her doggo, Tamannaah Bhatia has now shared an adorable video with her pet dog.

#TamannaahBhatia is having a lazy day indoors with her doggo pic.twitter.com/ESOoZslyL5 — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) June 9, 2021

Sharing the video, she captioned it with a witty dialogue from Tollywood, “Don’t trouble the trouble,if you trouble the trouble the trouble troubles you #telugudialogues #gingermanik”. Meanwhile, the Baahubali actress will be next seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun with Nithiin as the male lead. She will reprise 's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original.

Credits :Twitter

