Pet Therapy: Tamannaah Bhatia’s adorable video with her furry friend will help you beat the lockdown blues
The impeccable comfort the pets can give us during our tough days cannot be expressed in words. If you have not yet tried snuggling with a pup or gave a kitten a belly rub, you have to try doing it to know the kind of magic it creates in your heart. Studies even prove that cats and dogs can be good for people’s mental health as they can reduce stress, anxiety and ease loneliness by spreading their happiness and cheer.
#TamannaahBhatia is having a lazy day indoors with her doggo pic.twitter.com/ESOoZslyL5
— Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) June 9, 2021
Also Read: Buzz: Allu Arjun to groove on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s superhit song in Sukumar directorial Pushpa?
Sharing the video, she captioned it with a witty dialogue from Tollywood, “Don’t trouble the trouble,if you trouble the trouble the trouble troubles you #telugudialogues #gingermanik”. Meanwhile, the Baahubali actress will be next seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun with Nithiin as the male lead. She will reprise Tabu's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original.