Petta star Malavika Mohanan to showcase her Parkour skills in Vijay’s Master

Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen sharing screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in megahit movie Petta, will be showcasing her Parkour skills in her next movie Master, in which she will be romancing south star Vijay on screen.

The second look of Thalapathy Vijay’s next film Master was unveiled by the makers last week. In the poster, the actor can be seen posing a striking pose, dressed in black. In a latest update it is being reported that Malavika Mohanan will display her Parkour skills in the film, during a stunt sequence with Vijay Sethupathi.

Malavika Mohanan has been paired opposite Vijay, and for her role in the film, she has been training in parkour for the past two months, says a report in Indian Express. “Master will have high octane action sequences involving Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika. In general, people think Parkour is all about jumping across buildings and walls. It is not. Like Kaithi, Master will have realistic action blocks”, a source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The star cast of Master includes Andreah Jeremiah, Gouri Kishan of 96 fame, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das. It is expected that the final schedule of the movie will be wrapped up by next month. Reports suggest that the film’s pre-release business has touched Rs 200 crore. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music and Sathyan Sooryan for the camera work and Philomin Raj for editing. It is being said that the film will be based on a Korean film, that narrated a story about a school for the hearing-impaired children and it will deal with a sensitive issue—child sexual assault.

