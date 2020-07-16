Phantom: Kiccha Sudeep's new film starts rolling; Actor says 'Nice to see great spirits and enthusiasm on set'

Kiccha Sudeep took to Twitter and shared a collage picture of the team gearing up for the shoot of their upcoming film titled Phantom. The film starts rolling in Hyderabad with minimal crew.

Kiccha Sudeep's first Kannada film Phantom, amid COVID-19 pandemic starts rolling today in Hyderabad. The team has kick-started the shoot in Annapoorna Studios, Hyderabad. Karnataka and Telangana governments recently announced that the makers of the upcoming films can restart the shoot with new guidelines and precautions for Coronavirus. Adhering to government rules and regulations, Sudeep and the team has started filming for Anup Bhandari's directorial. Though the team has started the shoot with minimal crew, they have decided to follow strict rules. Also, the makers of Phantom have a doctor and nurses on the sets for an emergency.

Kiccha Sudeep took to twitter and shared a collage picture of the team gearing up for the shoot. The Kannada star tweeted, "#PhantomStartsRolling at hyd. Every minute precautions've been taken care of by the production n its nicer to see great spirits and enthusiasm on set. Each available person is taking every necessary step to remain safe. Hoping for everything to sail through smoothly. Best wshs."

The team of Phantom is from Karanataka and reportedly, they have been provided proper accommodations.

In his next tweet, the actor wrote, "Also happy tat though its a minimized crowd we were allowed to have acc to the govt rules tats been laid,, Every member on set, may it be Technical,Unit,Production,Art etc are from KFI. Intention was to provide work to as many members as we could from the family of KFI." Also happy tat though its a minimized crowd we were allowed to have acc to the govt rules tats been laid,, Every member on set, may it be Technical,Unit,Production,Art etc are from KFI. Intention was to provide work to as many members as we could from the family of KFI. https://t.co/FdabPAXCX2 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep has another Kannada film titled Kottigoba 3. The film directed by Shiva Karthik.

He also has other films in the kitty- Billa Ranga Baasha and Thugs of Malgudi. The actor is also hosting the Kannada version of the reality show Bigg Boss.

