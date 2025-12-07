Pharma OTT Release: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly starrer medical drama web series online

Nivin Pauly is all set to make his debut in the realm of web series with an upcoming medical drama thriller. If you’re planning to watch it online, here are its OTT details.

When and where to watch Pharma

Pharma is scheduled to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar and begin streaming from December 19, 2025. The makers announced it via a social media post.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “Presenting the official trailer of #HotstarSpecials Pharma, streaming from December 19, only on JioHotstar in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.”

Official trailer and plot of Pharma

Pharma narrates the story of KP Vinod, a young medical sales representative who is still learning the ropes in a highly competitive industry. At first, Vinod struggles to convince doctors and hospitals to buy his company’s latest drug. However, he eventually succeeds in selling a new medication called KydoXin, soon becoming a star employee in his organization.

Things take a turn when he later discovers the severe side effects the medicine has caused for patients, leaving him guilt-ridden. With the central question of consumer awareness at stake, Vinod decides to stand up against powerful corporate entities, raising the question of whether he will be able to right the wrongs he has committed.

Cast and crew of Pharma

Pharma stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role, along with an ensemble cast including Rajit Kapur, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Shruti Ramachandran, Muthumani, Aalekh Kapoor, and several others in pivotal roles.

The show is said to be based on multiple real-life incidents and cases from the pharmaceutical industry. Written and directed by PR Arun, the series features musical tracks composed by Lokah fame Jakes Bejoy. Abhinandan Ramanujam handles the cinematography, with Sreejith Sarang serving as the editor.

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming films

Nivin Pauly is next set to appear in the lead role in the horror-comedy film Sarvam Maya. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the movie follows the story of a young temple priest who encounters a spirit, leading to a series of humorous events. The film is slated to release on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas.

Additionally, the actor is also working on a yet-to-be-titled political thriller drama directed by B. Unnikrishnan. The actor also has the Raghava Lawrence starrer Benz in his lineup.

