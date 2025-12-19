Pharma Review: Nivin Pauly’s medical thriller is subtle and vibrant with his performance, even if writing turns sluggish

Pharma, the medical drama thriller starring Nivin Pauly, is finally streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The show began streaming on December 19, 2025, and consists of eight episodes with an average duration of 20 minutes each.

Apart from the Sarvam Maya actor, the series features Rajit Kapur, Binu Pappu, Narain, Shruti Ramachandran, Veena Nandakumar, and several others in key roles. If you’re planning to watch it this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Pharma is a medical drama thriller that follows the story of KP Vinod, a medical representative. The series begins with him exploring the hurdles of the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry, which forms the initial crux of the story. However, even if he starts off as an underdog, he gradually succeeds and secures a better position within the firm.

Skip ten years forward, a shocking truth confronts Vinod as he realizes that he has been nothing more than a pawn in the hands of ruthless corporate entities. Now, determined to fight back, he joins forces with medical professionals who share his plight and wishes to expose the system for the greater good.

The Good

After a long string of dud films, Nivin Pauly is finally back in his natural form as a talented performer. The actor truly shines as he adapts to the character of KP Vinod, becoming the central figure in a battle of man versus corporate power.

While the writing faces some hurdles, the series doesn’t compromise on its execution. Along with the ensemble cast, the show boasts a strong pool of talent, which makes it an impressive watch.

Coming to the technical aspects, the series features impressive editing, keeping the episodes crisp and engaging. Moreover, the musical elements also work well.

The Bad

Pharma, despite having an interesting good-versus-evil storyline, does become sluggish at certain points. The writing occasionally takes a back seat and derails, even though each episode has a short runtime.

Although the series is entertaining overall, it needed more refined writing, especially in certain dialogues. Additionally, the series required better cinematography, as the visuals fell short of expectations.

The Performance

Nivin Pauly delivers a strong performance in this show, exhibiting poignant moments that remind us of the old-school acting we admire him for. His performance also seems indicative of what he has to offer in the upcoming horror-comedy Sarvam Maya, slated for a Christmas release.

Actors Rajit Kapur, Binu Pappu, and Narain also deliver solid performances, leaving viewers with several memorable moments.

The trailer for Pharma

The Verdict

Pharma is an entertaining watch that doesn’t offer anything novel from a storytelling perspective. However, with its limited number of episodes and short runtime, the show still makes for a worthwhile viewing experience.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Recommendations: 5 must-watch South films on OTT for a cozy Christmas 2025