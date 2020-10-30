From Pheras to holding hands: Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu look breathtakingly beautiful as newlyweds; PICS

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 30, 2020. Meanwhile, check out some of the pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Kajal Aggarwal is on cloud nine as she finally tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on Friday. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities have already won the internet. Right from the Haldi ceremony to that of the D-day, everything has been covered and of course, fans of the Indian 2 actress are in for a treat for the same. A little while back, the internet was abuzz with the first-ever picture of the newlyweds that instantly went viral for all the obvious reasons.

We have now caught glimpse of a few more exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony, thanks to Kajal’s fitness coach Sriram Rayabaram. There is no denying this fact the happy couple has stolen all the limelight there! Right from holding hands to taking the pheras together, they definitely look amazing together. Kajal Aggarwal looks ravishing in a heavily embroidered red bridal lehenga that she teams up with a matching dupatta. Gautam Kitchlu, on the other hand, looks dapper in an all-white sherwani.

Check out the pictures below:

And voila! The newlyweds are all set to begin a new life now. Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding with Gautam Kitchlu also came as a surprise for many as the actress initially remained tight-lipped about the reports. It was only earlier this month that she announced about tying the knot with the love of her life on social media. Given the current situation owing to the COVID-19 crisis, the couple had a small ceremony in the presence of their loved ones and close friends.

