PHOTO: After Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya turns into a chef; Flaunts his ‘perfect espresso’

Well, it looks Naga Chaitanya too is polishing his kitchen skills after his wife Samantha Akkineni. This morning, Naga Chaitanya shared a photo of himself along with the perfect espresso that he prepared. Sharing the drool-worthy photo, Naga Chaitanya wrote on Instagram, “The perfect espresso… 25 second extraction equals crema body heart ... in just the right balance.” It is now evident that the couple is making the best out of the free time during the lockdown and quarantine.

It should be noted that Samantha recently shared few photos from her cooking class and she has taken to cooking and gardening as hobbies during the quarantine time. Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story. The film will have Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. It is expected that the makers of the film will come up with an official release date of the film as soon as the lockdown is lifted and the situation gets back to normalcy.

He has also joined hands with producer Dil Raju for a family entertainer tentatively titled Thank You, directed by Vikram K Kumar. Chay and Vikram have earlier worked together in the popular multi starrer film Manam. Producer Dil Raju was the one who had launched Naga Chaitanya in the film Josh. Talking about the film, the director had mentioned in an interview that they have not yet finalised the rest of the cast and they are looking forward to starting the film’s shooting in Hyderabad after the situation gets back to normalcy.

