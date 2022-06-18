PHOTO: Ajith Kumar enjoys a motorcycle tour in the UK before resuming the filming for AK61

Ajith's love for bikes is well known to all. The star is on a motorcycle tour across Europe at the moment. A picture of the Valimai actor on his bike has gone viral on the internet. He chose his favorite BMW bike for the trip.

Post returning, he will resume the shooting for his next tentatively called AK61. After Valimai, he has once again joined hands with director H. Vinoth for his next. The filming for the project was going on in the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. If reports are to be believed, huge sets were also erected in Chennai's Anna Salai for the film. The team has already rolled some crucial portions for the flick on the location.

Check out the picture below:

After this small break, the makers are expected to travel to Pune for the second schedule of the movie. The third and final schedule for this much-awaited venture will take place in Chennai.

AK61 will see Manju Warrier as the female lead along with Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Kavin in secondary roles. Bankrolled by Valimai producer Boney Kapoor, the makers have already unveiled a teaser look for the action thriller. The venture will see Ajith doing a grey character after a very long time. The star has played negative roles in his movies Vaali, Varalaru, Billa, and Mankatha, apart from others.

Once he finishes work on AK61, the actor will work with Vignesh Shivan in his next. Temporarily named AK62, Anirudh Ravichander will provide the music for the mass entertainer. Backed by the Lyca Productions house, the other cast and crew of the film will be announced in the future.

It has been a good year for the Ajith fans. After being entertained by Valimai, they are waiting with bated breaths for both these films.

