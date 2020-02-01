PHOTO: Allu Arjun is all smiles as he thanks his fans for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's success at an event

Stylish Star Allu Arjun was all smiles at an event and also shared a picture on his Instagram handle. Check it out

The south megastar Allu Arjun who played the lead in the south drama titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. At an event, the Stylish Star Allu Arjun was all smiles and also shared a picture on his Instagram handle. The S/O Satyamurthy actor caption his post saying he would like to thank all his fans for making his film with director Trivikram Srinivas a blockbuster hit. The Duvvada Jagannadham actor is seen in a happy and joyous mood. The director of the film Trivikram Srinivas is also seen in the picture shared by the Race Gurram actor Allu Arjun.

The film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also featured actors like , Murali Sharma, Sushanth and marathi actor Sachin Khedekar. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial was one of the most highly anticipated films from the south. Right from the lead actor's first look to the film's trailer, the fans have been giving the film a thundering response. The film received a lot of positive response from the fans and audience members for its refreshing story line. The lead actor character was well appreciated by the fans. The Stylish Star of south film industry was seen doing some rib-tickling comedy as well as some jaw dropping action scenes and stunts. The film saw south siren Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

The chemistry between the film's lead pair is just terrific. The music of the south drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was the highlight of the film. The music direction was done by S Thaman, and all the songs from the film turned out to be super hits.

