PHOTO: Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy's latest selfie proves why they are the most adored couple

Allu Arjun is on the top of his game both personally and professionally. After the extraordinary success of his last release, Pushpa: The Rise, the makers organized a mahurat pooja for the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule yesterday. As we await to see AA as Pushpa Raj yet again, the actor led the India Day Parade in New York with his better half, Sneha Reddy. Recently, the star wife took to Instagram and posted a romantic selfie with her husband.

While the Pushpa actor donned a white sweatshirt and 'Icon' hat, his better half complimented him in black attire. These two exuded chill vibes in their recent photograph. The lovebirds keep on shelling couple goals with such glimpses of their time together.

Check out the picture below:

Yesterday morning, the makers of Pushpa: The Rise commenced work on the sequel with a mahurat pooja. While the script for the project has been written by Sukumar, renowned production house Mythri Movie Makers is baking it under their banner. The film which is likely to go on the floors shortly will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli from the original flick. In addition to this, Fahadh Faasil will essay his character as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat once again. The remaining cast for the drama has not been announced yet. However, it is being reported that the National Award-winning actress Priyamani is on board the team, and will be seen doing a crucial role in Pushpa: The Rule.

Sharing his excitement about being a part of Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun told in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best."