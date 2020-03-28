PHOTO: Allu Arjun celebrates on completing 17 years in entertainment industry with his kids Ayaan and Arha

Tollywood megastar Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of the celebration of his 17 years in entertainment with his kids.

As Allu Arjun completes 17 glorious years in the entertainment industry, social media was buzzing with congratulatory messages for the actor. His first film as lead actor Gangotri was released on the same day 17 years back. His fans took to social media and shared their favourite pictures and videos of the actor, while celebrities showered him with wishes. Allu Arjun celebrated the same at home with his kids. His wife Sneha Reddy shared on her Instagram stories, a photo of Allu Arjun along with his kids Ayaan and Arha celebrating the special day.

The story was shared by Allu Arjun too. In the photo, his kids Ayyan and Arha can be seen sitting on his lap, while an array of cupcakes are placed in front of him on a table. The photo took social media by storm. Since a nationwide lockdown has been imposed, the actor celebrated the day indoors with homemade cakes. Meanwhile, the stylish star will be seen next in Sukumar directorial tentatively titled AA 20.

The shooting of Allu Arjun’s portion for the film was started in the first week of February and it was halted owing to the COVID-19 situation. It is also being reported that the story will be based on sandalwood mafia of Seshachalam and it is being produced by Maithree Movie Makers. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space with him in it. While media reports suggested that the film will be titled Seshachalam, the makers dismissed the claims.

Credits :Instagram

