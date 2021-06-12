PHOTO: Allu Arjun joins Bunny Vasu’s birthday celebration in Mumbai
It is well known that Allu Arjun shares a special bond with Tollywood producer Bunny Vasu. Now, a photo of Allu Arjun with Bunny Vasu has surfaced online, and it is claimed that the photo was taken when the stylish star took part in the birthday bash of Bunny. Yesterday, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared a throwback photo with him while wishing him a happy birthday. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my Vasu. My Greatest pillar of support for all these years and years to come #HBDbunnyvasu”.
.@alluarjun at the birthday celebrations of his friend & Producer #BunnyVas in Mumbai.#HBDBunnyVas #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/hQLfYvYoUG
— BARaju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) June 11, 2021
Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing a key role. On Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers shared a fierce video of the stylish star and it made the fans go gaga. About his film after Pushpa, it is being rumoured that he will join the forces with KGF director Prashanth Neel. He even met the director at his office and held a discussion. However, their collaboration is not yet official.