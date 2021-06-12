  1. Home
PHOTO: Allu Arjun joins Bunny Vasu’s birthday celebration in Mumbai

Allu Arjun and Vasu are very close and their fondness for each other has been growing over the years.
It is well known that Allu Arjun shares a special bond with Tollywood producer Bunny Vasu. Now, a photo of Allu Arjun with Bunny Vasu has surfaced online, and it is claimed that the photo was taken when the stylish star took part in the birthday bash of Bunny. Yesterday, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared a throwback photo with him while wishing him a happy birthday. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my Vasu. My Greatest pillar of support for all these years and years to come #HBDbunnyvasu”.

The producer is known across Tollywood as Bunny Vasu for his fondness of Tollywood star Allu Arjun aka Bunny, even though his original name is Udaya Srinivas Gavara. Allu Arjun and Vasu are very close and their fondness for each other has been growing over the years. Recently, Bunny Vasu had tears in his eyes when Allu Arjun spoke about their friendship at the pre-release event of Kartikeya and Lavanya Tripathi starrer Chaavu Kaburu Challaga.

Also Read: Pachchis Movie Review: Raamz starrer is a fairly well executed crime thriller that could have been better

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing a key role. On Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers shared a fierce video of the stylish star and it made the fans go gaga. About his film after Pushpa, it is being rumoured that he will join the forces with KGF director Prashanth Neel. He even met the director at his office and held a discussion. However, their collaboration is not yet official.

