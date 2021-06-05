PHOTO: Allu Arjun plants saplings on World Environment Day; Urges fans to do the same and share pics

Allu Arjun, who recently recovered from COVID 19, will be next seen in Pushpa with Rashmika Mandanna directed by Sukumar.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, celebrities and fans have been sharing photos and quotes, while pointing out the importance of having a greener environment. Tollywood’s Stylish Star Allu Arjun took to his Twitter space and shared a photo of himself planting a sapling. Sharing it, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star also urged his fans to plant saplings and share their photos. He promised that he will reshare some photos of his fans planting trees.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to plant more trees, adapt to eco-friendly habits, appreciate what nature does for us, and make our planet a greener place for the next generation. This is a cause that is close to my heart. I now ask everyone to take the initiative ahead. Share photo of you planting a sapling and I’ll be resharing some of them. Let us work together to save the planet and #GoGreenWithAA.”

See the post here:

This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to plant more trees, adapt to eco-friendly habits, appreciate what nature does for us, and make our planet a greener place for the next generation. This is a cause that is close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/lcFBFTq5Bo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 5, 2021

Also Read: AR Murugadoss to helm a multi starrer with Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu in the lead roles?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing a key role. On Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers shared a fierce video of the stylish star and it made the fans go gaga. About his film after Pushpa, it is being rumoured that he will join the forces with KGF director Prashanth Neel. He even met the director at his office and held a discussion. However, their collaboration is not yet official.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×