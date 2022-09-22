PHOTO: Allu Arjun plays chess with Arha; Will the little one beat her father?

Allu Arjun and Arha are one of the most adored father-daughter duos in the South. The Pushpa actor loves to spend time with his little munchkin whenever possible. Recently, AA's better half, Sneha Reddy shared a picture of the Pushpa actor and Arha playing chess. His daughter is seen making a move as her father watches keenly. We cannot help but wonder who won the game. Yesterday, Allu Arjun dropped another cute clip on the photo-sharing app where Arha is reciting tongue twisters and riddles and later asks him to do the same. Post obliging to her request, he asks her if he did a good job. Arha replies, he did. Both AA and his wife's social media feeds are flooded with such cute updates.



