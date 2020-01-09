PHOTO: Amy Jackson makes for a perfect boss lady as she stuns in a black pantsuit

Amy Jackson has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she shells out major boss lady vibes. Check out her latest picture.

The beautiful actress Amy Jackson always manages to be in the news for all the good reasons. Although the actress has been away from movies for a long period of time, her fan following is still on the rise who are waiting eagerly for her return into the silver screen. Well, currently the Singh is Bliing actress is busy embracing her motherhood post the birth of her baby Andreas last year. Amy often shares glimpses of the little boy on social media.

Apart from that, the glamorous pictures of the 2.0 actress still send her fans into frenzy. Amy, who is known for her unique style statements, has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks simply amazing. Amy looks super classy as she sports an all – black pantsuit while posing on a furry white chair like a perfect boss lady. The actress’ red lipstick adds further weightage to her overall dramatic attire.

Check out the latest picture of Amy Jackson below:

Amy and her fiancé George Panayiotou welcomed their first child on September 23, 2019. The actress had also shared an adorable picture of herself holding the newborn baby within hours of his birth. Well, it must be mentioned here that Amy serves as an inspiration for numerous other moms out there because of the way she has carried herself post pregnancy. According to numerous media reports, Amy is also planning to tie the knot with George this year.

