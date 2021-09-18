PHOTO: Amy Jackson pens a heartwarming note on her baby boy’s second birthday; See here

South and Bollywood actress Amy Jackson and her fiancé George Panayiotou were blessed with a baby boy last year. The doting parents had named their newborn Andreas. The doting mother often shares pictures of her little munchkin on social media handles. Today, Amy is on cloud nine as her baby boy turned two. The actress dropped a priceless ‘just born’ picture of her son Andreas on her Instagram handle. Amy added a little heartwarming note as her son turned a year older.

Amy’s note read as, “You’re two today my beautiful baby boy. Words can’t describe how unbelievably special you are and how lucky I am to be your Mummy. Happy 2nd birthday you little beacon of sunshine and happiness, you’re growing up into an incredible little man.” Earlier today the actress shared happy moments from her lunch outing with Andreas on his special day. In one the pictures the actress shared, Amy can be seen hugging her little one with all the love and affection. Whereas in the other snap the mom-son duo are seen relishing a fruit drink. Amy captioned the snap as “Best mate, prepare for some emotional mummy spamming”. Amy also posted a solo picture of her son and wrote, “This is 2!!!”.

Amy Jackson was last seen on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2021. She also shared stunning photos of herself from the event. Talking about her work front, Amy was last seen with Rajinikanth in film 2.0, a sequel of Robot. The film became a blockbuster success at the box office.