PHOTO: Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna sends birthday wish to Chhaava co-star Vicky Kaushal, calls him ‘Maharaj’

Vicky Kaushal turns a year older as the Sam Bahadur actor celebrates his 36th birthday today (May 16). On the special occasion, friends and colleagues from the film fraternity have been showering Vicky with warm birthday wishes.

His Chhaava co-star, Rashmika Mandanna also did not let go of the opportunity to wish the dashing actor on his special day. Read the complete story to know more about it.

Rashmika Mandanna's sweet birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal

Today is, indeed, a special day for Vicky Kaushal as the actor is celebrating his 36th birthday. Taking the opportunity, several famous personalities from the film industry wished Vicky on his special day.

Notably, his co-star Rashmika Mandanna from the upcoming movie Chhaava also extended her heartfelt birthday greetings to him on this special occasion.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Animal actress shared a solo Vicky Kaushal picture on her Insta story and wrote, "Vickyyyy... we are a film old and I still don't have a selfie with you to post on your birthday man... Happiest birthday Maharaj. @vickykaushalog Wish the best for you always."

The playful remark of Mandanna perhaps reveals that the actors might have hit off well on the sets of Chhaava and we can hope to see that offscreen chemistry transform into magical chemistry on screen.

Apart from the Pushpa actress; Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Angad Bedi among others have also showered immense love and affection on the Dunki actor's birthday.

More about Chhaava

Directed by Mimi fame director Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is reportedly a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen portraying the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj.

The shooting of the film was recently wrapped and the news was confirmed by Vicky himself on his social media. Chhaava will hit theaters on December 6, 2024, and surely is one of the most awaited films of this year.

Apart from Chhaava, Vicky has a couple of projects in the pipeline. He will be sharing the screen with Triptii Dimri and Amy Virk in Karan Johar's Bad Newz. Additionally, he will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

