PHOTO: Anupama Parameswaran cannot take her eyes off Vijay Deverakonda as she shares her fangirl moment

Vijay Deverakonda yesterday graced the song launch event of Ashish Reddy and Anupama Parameswaran starrer Rowdy Boys. The actor was seen in his best stylish look. However, besides VD, someone who stole the limelight was the gorgeous Anupama Parameswaran. The actress was seen sporting a pretty saree and totally looked mesmerised by Vijay Deverakonda's presence at the event.

Anupama shared a collage photo of her smiling ear to ear while looking at Arjun Reddy star and it is a super adorable moment. In the other photo, they can be seen sharing a warm hug. Captioning the photo, the actress wrote, "Thank you @thedeverakonda," followed by a heart emoticon. Vijay Deverakonda was at the event for the launch of the romantic single Preme Aakasam from Rowdy Boys. Dil Raju and a few others also graced the event.

Take a look:

Rowdy Boys is a romantic drama film written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti. Screenplay is by Chiranjiv Makwana, the much-talked-about film is produced by Dill Raju and Sireesh through Sri Venkateswara Creations. Dil Raju's nephew Ashish Reddy is making his acting debut alongside Anupama Parameswaran.