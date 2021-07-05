PHOTO: Anupama Parameswaran leaves netizens in awe as she showcases her painting skills

Anupama is quite active on Instagram and her latest pictures show her engaged in painting.

Anupama Parameswaran made her debut as Mary George in the Malayalam film Premam that released in 2015 and also starred Nivin Pauly, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Pallavi and others in the lead roles and was directed by Alphonse Puthiran. Since then, there has been no looking back for her post the blockbuster success of Premam. She went on to play lead roles in Telugu films such as Sathamanam Bhavati (2017) and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017); in the Tamil film Kodi, which starred Dhanush in the lead (2016) and in the Kannada movie Natasaarvabhowma (2019) that starred Puneet Rajkumar in the lead. Her upcoming films include Thalli Pogathey with Atharvaa in Tamil and 18 Pages in Telugu.

Anupama is quite active on Instagram and her latest pictures show her engaged in painting. Her fans seem to be taken in by her artistic skills. Earlier, a controversy erupted when a picture of hers was used in a Bihar teacher's exam certificate. Anupama had also recently taken the vaccine against Coronavirus. “Jabbed #vaccinationdone #takethejab And tell me what does the second picture tell you (sic),” her post read.



Coming back to Thalli Pogathey, the film borrow its title from the song of a same name from the STR starrer Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada that released in 2016. Thalli Pogathey is touted to be a romantic comedy and is directed by R. Kannan. It is the Tamil remake of the 2017 Telugu film Ninnu Kori. Gopi Sunder composes the music. The film was shot in Chennai, Russia, Baku and Xızı in Azerbaijan.

