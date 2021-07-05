PHOTO: Anupama Parameswaran styles her brother’s shirt into crop top & poses like a boss with a bright smile

Anupama Parwameswaran took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture as she stole her brother's shirt to style into crop top. The actress can be seen all smiles as she posed for the photo

Anupama Parwameswaran is a gorgeous actress who has been ruling the hearts since her debut with Premam(2015). With her girl next door acting and cute looks, she delivered superhits in Telugu like A Aa (2016,) Hello Guru Premakosame (2018), and Rakshasudu(2019), in the Tamil film Kodi, which starred Dhanush in the lead (2016) and the Kannada movie Natasaarvabhowma (2019). The actress is quite active on social media and never misses a day to post beautiful pictures by making her Instafam go all frenzy.

Anupama took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself, where she can be seen looking all beautiful. The actress stole her brother's shirt and styled it with her jeans. She tied it into a crop top and can be seen smiling radiantly as she poses for the photo. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Anupama wrote, "Stealing brother’s shirt like a boss". Fans are all hearts for the picture as she looks stunning in her simple look.

On the work front, Anupama Parameswaran is currently filming for the movie 18 Pages alongside Nikhil Siddhartha. This movie is written by Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. This romantic comedy is co-produced by GA2 Pictures, a division of Geetha Arts and Sukumar Writings. Gopi Sunder is a music composer. Aside from 18 Pages, Anupama is set to star in the movie Rowdy Boys opposite the debutant actor Ashish, which is directed by Harsha Kanuganti. Music is by Devi Sri Prasad. Rowdy Boys is produced by Dil Raju.

