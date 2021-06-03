PHOTO: Anushka Shetty is in a zen mode and we are mesmerised by her beauty

South queen Anushka Shetty is ruling our hearts through social media photos and we are totally mesmerised by her beauty in the latest post.

We are maintaining a slower pace of life and this is keeping us all away from the chaos, thanks to the pandemic. People have realized the value of taking a break and how blissful it is to spend time with family at home. A lot of celebs who are always busy with the shooting of their films have now switched on their Zen mode. Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty, this morning, shared a super cute collage photo of herself with a pet dog and it is cuteness overloaded. Anushka has posted a picture of her relaxing and enjoying the moment.

Fans are mesmerised by her beauty and are showering her photo with loads of love. Fans are dropping heart emoticons in the comment section of her latest photo. The gorgeous South actress is known for her natural beauty. Anushka has won millions of hearts across the globe with her simplicity and strong onscreen presence. She is ruling our hearts through social media photos and we are totally mesmerised by her beauty in the latest post.

On the work front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in the silent thriller titled, Nishabdham. The film released on OTT platform amidst pandemic and it starred R Madhavan in a male lead role. The film also has Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey, and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

The actress is yet to officially announce her next film. All the eyes are on what's next in store for the audience.

