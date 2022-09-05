PHOTO: Chiyaan Vikram bags the prestigious Tamil Nadu State Award for Mani Ratnam's Raavanan

The Tamil Nadu State Government recently announced The Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and Chiyaan Vikram was honored with the "Best Actor" title for the year 2010 for his film Raavanan. A photo from the facilitation ceremony is doing rounds on social media. The Cobra star looks all handsome in a white shirt and mundu. Other big wigs from the South film fraternity like Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vijay Sethupathi also won big at the awards, along with others.

Made under the direction of Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran were also a part of Raavanan's core cast.,along with Karthik, Prabhu Ganeshan, and Priyamani in supporting roles. Bankrolled by Madras Talkies, music maestro A R Rahman scored the melodies for the flick. The movie follows the life of Veera, a jungle brigand, who abducts Ragini, the wife of police officer Dev as an act of revenge. Veera takes Ragini to a clifftop with the intent to kill her, but she declares that she would rather take her own life and jumps into the river below. Impressed by her bravery, Veera decides to spare her, and he later falls for Ragini.

Check out the photo below: