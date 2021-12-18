PHOTO OF THE DAY: Allu Arjun getting a forehead kiss from mom Nirmala is pure love

As Pushpa released yesterday, on December 17, Allu Arjun decided to watch the film with his family. The actor was spotted at a cinema hall in Hyderabad along with his wife Sneha, kids Arha and Ayaan, father Allu Aravind and mom Nirmala. However, one moment from Pushpa that managed to steal the show is of Allu Arjun getting a forehead kiss from mom Nirmala and it is pure love.

One can see, the actor is being pampered and loved after the film's screening and clearly, mommy Nirmala is super impressed by her son's performance in Pushpa: The Rise. A heart-melting moment between mother-son duo that we cannot get enough of.

Take a look:

Also Read: Pushpa: The Rise REVIEW: A high-stakes masala story aided by Allu Arjun's immense calibre

From celebs to his fans and son Ayaan, everyone showered immense love and best wishes to AA as Pushpa released yesterday. Allu Ayaan penned a sweet best wishes note for father. Sharing the photo of a handwritten note by Ayaan, AA wrote, "Thank you soo much my Chinni babu … I love u my Ayaan … you made my morning even more spl with this card."

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda sent him a customised sweatshirt. The Arjun Reddy star sent a customised black sweatshirt from his Rowdy brand along with a handwritten note.