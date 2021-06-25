PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Prithviraj catch up for a cosy evening

Actress and Fahadh's wife Nazriya took to social media and shared a star-studded selfie from their cosy evening and we just can't get enough of it.

Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya, Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya, Prithviraj and his wife Supriya Menon are close pals. With the easing of lockdown restrictions in Kerala, the handsome hunks of the Malayalam film industry decided to catch up for a dinner along with their better halves. Actress and Fahadh's wife Nazriya took to social media and shared a star-studded selfie from their cosy evening and we just can't get enough of it.

Besides being colleagues, Dulquer, Nazriya, Fahadh and Prithviraj are very good friends outside the film industry. Nazriya often keeps treating us with such stunning photos of them bonding over photos and dinner parties. In the past, she has also shared some best moments with Dulquer’s wife Amal Sufiya. They hang out and spend a lot of time together at each other's place.

On the professional front, Nazriya is making her Tollywood debut opposite Nani in Vivek Athreya’s next. The film is said to be a musical rom-com.

Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, will be seen next in Kurup. He also has Hey Sinamika, and the Telugu film Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha and will play Lieutenant Ram in the trilingual period drama, bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Fahadh Faasil’s highly-anticipated film Malik is releasing on an OTT platform. In the long note posted on Facebook, Fahadh stated, "With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a years time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100%. The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film. In all honesty I cannot wait for the theatres to regain normalcy but today every individual is fighting to regain normalcy in their respective space. At this point all that I can take responsibility is for an absolute fresh theatrical experience when I see you all in theatres next."

Prithviraj is looking forward to the release of Cold Case. The film is releasing on June 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

