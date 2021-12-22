Photo of the Day: The MIGHTY Rs Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rajamouli catch up with Rana Daggubati at his Mumbai abode

Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli, who are currently in Mumbai for the promotions of their upcoming mega project, RRR, visited Rana Daggubati's house today. The RRR team visited Rana Daggubati's house in Mumbai and their latest photo speaks volumes about their strong friendship.

Sharing a photo on IG, Rana wrote, "A Mumbai morning with the MIGHTY R’s #RRR with R ;)." Clearly, they had a gala time together. The makers of RRR had hosted a pre-release event recently in Mumbai. Director S S Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt were a part of the event, attended by thousands of fans. Bollywood actor Salman Khan also graced the event as the special guest.

Meanwhile, check out Rana Daggubati's latest post below:

All works related to the movie have kickstarted. The RRR team is leaving no stone unturned for the film's promotions. The magnum opus, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is releasing across the world on January 7, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.