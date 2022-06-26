PHOTO OF THE DAY: Salman Khan, Ram Charan & Venkatesh Daggubati catch up at RRR actor's house for dinner
Salman Khan is currently shooting in Hyderabad alongside Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh Daggubati for their upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor took some time off from his busy schedule and enjoyed a dinner night with Ram Charan, Upasana and Venkatesh Daggubati at the RRR actor's house.
Credits: Instagram
