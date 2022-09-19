PHOTO: Dhanush looks ruggedly handsome with long hair and a beard in his latest avatar for Captain Miller

Post gracing the silver screens with Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush has now commenced work on his upcoming project, Captain Miller along with director Arun Matheswaran. As you know, every role demands some minor or major changes in an actor's appearance. Seems like the versatile actor is also trying out a new look for his Tamil drama. Recently, he took to his Instagram account and dropped a picture sharing a sneak peek of his look for the film.

He looks ruggedly charming with long hair and a beard. Posing against the sunset, Dhanush can be seen donning shades and a jacket. The post was captioned, "Captain Miller". Also, there has been a recent addition to the cast of the movie as Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan has come on board the flick. He will be seen essaying a crucial role in the drama. Spilling his excitement, Sundeep Kishan Tweeted, "Pleased to be a Part of the Ambitious #CaptainMillerHonoured to work alongside a man of Mammoth talent & A constant source of Inspiration @dhanushkraja anna. Thank the Genius @ArunMatheswaran & Dear @SathyaJyothi for bringing this crazy part to me @gvprakash. Jai Hind."

