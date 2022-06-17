PHOTO: Dhanush poses with composer G V Prakash during the song recording of action drama Vaathi

One of the most versatile actors in the country Dhanush is handling multiple projects now. His Tamil and Telugu bilingual drama Vaathi is highly-awaited. As the film is being shot, the makers have dropped a BTS picture from the flick. Dhanush can be seen posing with composer G V Prakash in the photograph, as they record a song for their next in the studio.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film follows the journey of a common man, played by Dhanush, who is up against the corrupt education system in the country. The star will be seen in the role of a college teacher in his next. Jointly backed by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments, the venture will mark Dhanush’s Tollywood debut. Samyuktha Menon has been roped in by the makers as the leading lady of the film.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, J Yuvaraj has cranked the lens for Vaathi and Naveen Nooli is responsible for the editing.

In the meantime, Dhanush's next Thiruchitrambalam is one of the most anticipated films in Kollywood at the moment. Scheduled to hit the screens on July 28 this year, the romantic drama will have Raashii Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Nithya Menen as the heroines.

Financed by Kalanithi Maran under the prestigious production house Sun Pictures, the film will see tunes composed by music director Anirudh Ravichander. Coming to the technical crew, Om Prakash as the cinematographer for the movie and Prasanna GK as the editor.

Dhanush's lineup further includes Selvaraghavan’s directorial Naane Varuven. The thriller talks about the déjà vu effect between two lookalikes. The protagonist will essay double role in his next.

He will also play an important character in the Hollywood flick, The Gray Man. The action thriller has been directed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead.

