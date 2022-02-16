PHOTO: Dhanush's son Yathra looks carbon copy of his dad in this photo from Ooty
Advertisement
Dhanush shares a photo with son Yathra from Ooty where he is shooting for his next Naane Varuren. The actor is seen messing with his son's hair in the still.
Check out the post below:
Also Read: Naane Varuven: Dhanush taking training, learning special skills for his next with Selvaraghavan
Advertisement
Credits: Dhanush Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!