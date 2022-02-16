PHOTO: Dhanush's son Yathra looks carbon copy of his dad in this photo from Ooty

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Feb 16, 2022 04:44 PM IST  |  9.3K
   
Dhanush with son Yathra
PHOTO: Dhanush's son Yathra looks carbon copy of his dad in this photo from Ooty
Dhanush shares a photo with son Yathra from Ooty where he is shooting for his next Naane Varuren. The actor is seen messing with his son's hair in the still. 

